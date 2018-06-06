  • WATCH: Kid gets the perfect gift from Atlanta United's Josef Martinez

    By: Wilton Jackson

    ATLANTA - For Atlanta United fans, it doesn’t get any better than watching forward Josef Martinez score goals and lead the way for the Five Stripes.

    After Atlanta United’s 3-1 victory against Philadelphia Union on Saturday night, the leader for the MLS Golden Boot did something even more spectacular and rewarding off the field.

    Following the game, Martinez gave his jersey to an excited fan.

    Carlos Carrasquero Anzola, the owner of the Allstate Insurance Agency in Marietta, held his son in his hands as Martinez gave him his jersey.

    His son, Simon, cried tears of joy after getting the jersey. 

