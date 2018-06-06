ATLANTA - For Atlanta United fans, it doesn’t get any better than watching forward Josef Martinez score goals and lead the way for the Five Stripes.
After Atlanta United’s 3-1 victory against Philadelphia Union on Saturday night, the leader for the MLS Golden Boot did something even more spectacular and rewarding off the field.
Following the game, Martinez gave his jersey to an excited fan.
Nothing quite like receiving a kit from your hero @josefmartinez17 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/jeeZmIi8Xx— Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) June 4, 2018
Carlos Carrasquero Anzola, the owner of the Allstate Insurance Agency in Marietta, held his son in his hands as Martinez gave him his jersey.
#NewProfilePic pic.twitter.com/fuetvNrUKw— Morocho Elio (@morochoElio) June 5, 2018
His son, Simon, cried tears of joy after getting the jersey.
My son's one of his happiest day ever.. Gracias @JosefMartinez17 @ATLUTD https://t.co/WvIFCTqAr9— Morocho Elio (@morochoElio) June 4, 2018
Es mi hijo Simon Carrasquero de 8, y orgulloso de su origen, gracias por postear las cosas buenas de Venezuela.... Viva el fútbol!!! https://t.co/BPhlaiSHep— Morocho Elio (@morochoElio) June 4, 2018
