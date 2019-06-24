5 Atlanta United players make MLS All-Star roster

Josef Martinez is the fifth Atlanta United player to make this year’s MLS All-Star roster after the rest of the team was released by the league on Monday.
The All-Stars will host Spain’s Atletico Madrid July 31 in Orlando.
Martinez — who was one of 13 players selected by All-Star manager James O’Connor of Orlando City — will join goalkeeper Brad Guzan, centerback Leandro Gonzalez Pirez and midfielders Ezequiel Barco and Pity Martinez, who were selected by fan voting in information released last week by the league.
Josef Martinez was the league’s MVP last season after setting the scoring record (31) during the regular season and complete season (34). He also was the MVP of the All-Star Game held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium after scoring against Juventus.
Martinez, 26, leads Atlanta United with 10 goals in 15 league games this season.
“I’m very happy,” Gonzalez Pirez said of making his first All-Star team. “I will do my best for the team, for the fans who will be there. It will be good.”
Gonzalez Pirez said there wasn’t any particular player from Atletico Madrid that he wanted to face.
Gonzalez Pirez joked the only thing tough about the game was that it would be played in Orlando, which is considered Atlanta United’s rival.
“It’s a great field, the grass is perfect, it will be a great day to play,” he said.
2019 MLS All-Star Game Roster by Position
Goalkeepers: Andre Blake* (Philadelphia Union), Brad Guzan^ (Atlanta United), Nick Rimando# (Real Salt Lake)
Defenders: Matt Hedges* (FC Dallas), Kemar Lawrence* (New York Red Bulls), Romain Métanire* (Minnesota United FC), Leandro González Pírez^ (Atlanta United), Bastian Schweinsteiger* (Chicago Fire), Walker Zimmerman^ (Los Angeles Football Club), Graham Zusi^ (Sporting Kansas City)
Midfielders: Ezequiel Barco^ (Atlanta United), Diego Chara* (Portland Timbers), Jonathan dos Santos^ (LA Galaxy), Mark-Anthony Kaye* (Los Angeles Football Club), Nicolás Lodeiro*(Seattle Sounders FC), Gonzalo “Pity” Martínez^ (Atlanta United), Maxi Moralez* (NYCFC), Nani^ (Orlando City SC), Paxton Pomykal# (FC Dallas), Alejandro Pozuelo* (Toronto FC), Diego Rossi* (Los Angeles Football Club)
Forwards: Zlatan Ibrahimović^ (LA Galaxy – EA SPORTS™ “More Than a Vote” Challenge), Josef Martínez* (Atlanta United), Wayne Rooney^ (D.C. United), Chris Wondolowski* (San Jose Earthquakes), Carlos Vela^ (Los Angeles Football Club)
^Fan XI selection
*James O’Connor selection
#Commissioner Don Garber selection
This article was written by Doug Roberson, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}