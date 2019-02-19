  • 2 of your favorite Atlanta Falcons players each got engaged recently!

    ATLANTA - The Atlanta Falcons family is officially growning by at least two.

    Keanu Neal and Calvin Ridlet both announced this week that they got engaged.

    Here's what Ridley posted on his official Instagram page:

     

    Neal posted a photo of his fiance and the ring.

     

    The Falcons' official Twitter account also sent congratulations to Neal and Ridley.

