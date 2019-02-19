ATLANTA - The Atlanta Falcons family is officially growning by at least two.
Keanu Neal and Calvin Ridlet both announced this week that they got engaged.
Here's what Ridley posted on his official Instagram page:
To my lover, my Bestfriend , my dawg, my headache lol, my world, and my Go To. You know I love you to death and I know the love we have is special. I know I have found the one for me and I want to keep building a bond that can’t be broken. This is only the beginning and I can’t wait for you to become Mrs.Ridley. Love you forever ❤️🤞🏽💍
Neal posted a photo of his fiance and the ring.
The Falcons' official Twitter account also sent congratulations to Neal and Ridley.
Shoutout to @Keanu_Neal and @CalvinRidley1 for getting engaged this past week. 🙌💍 pic.twitter.com/FEU8S5qpRj— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) February 19, 2019
