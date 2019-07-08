15-year-old Atlanta native Cori 'Coco' Gauff's incredible run at Wimbledon ends

LONDON - Cori Coco Gauff's incredible run at Wimbledon has come to an end.
The 15-year-old phenom, who was born in Atlanta before, fell in the fourth round to Simona Halep of Romania.
Halep, who is ranked seventh in the world, won in straight sets, 6-3, 6-3.
Gauff took the tennis world over by storm after her first round win over 5-time Wimbledon champion Venus Williams last Monday.
Gauff took that momentum from the win over Williams to the second round, where she swept Magdalena Rybarikov, of Slovakia, in straight sets.
The 15-year-old showed her resiliency during her third round match and facing a 5-2 deficit in the second set, she rallied to win the final two sets.
