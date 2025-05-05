Local Steals & Deals: Full Blooms and Smart Planning with Cottage Farms and ICEBOX

30 April, 2025
Full Blooms and Smart Planning with Cottage Farms and ICEBOX
Brighten Your Garden & Organize Your Life
Bring beauty and peace of mind into your life with two thoughtful essentials. Cottage Farms Direct's reblooming daylilies add vibrant color and fragrance to your garden, returning year after year with minimal effort. While making the outside bloom, ICEBOX helps keep things in order inside—organizing your most important documents and personal information so you're prepared for whatever life brings. Together, they make life feel a little more grounded and colorful.
Cottage Farms Direct
Deal: $39.99
Retail: $59.99
33% Off
Cottage Farms Direct Daylilies are a stunning, low-maintenance way to add long-lasting color and fragrance to your garden. This 5-piece reblooming collection features vibrant, hardy varieties that thrive in full sun and return year after year. With bold blooms and a sweet scent, they’re perfect for garden beds, borders, or containers—bringing beauty to your outdoor space all season long with little effort required.Shop now
ICEBOX
Deal: $129.99
Retail: $229.99
43% Off
ICEBOX is a simple, smart way to keep your most important personal documents and information organized in one secure place. Designed to help you and your loved ones be prepared for life’s unexpected moments, it makes emergency and end-of-life planning easier and less overwhelming. With guided prompts and a clean, structured format, ICEBOX offers peace of mind—so everything you need is right where it should be, when it matters most. Grab this deal and get organized!Shop now
