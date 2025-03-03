Woman hospitalized after being stung by scorpion at Boston’s Logan Airport, police say

BOSTON — A woman was hospitalized after authorities say she was stung by a scorpion at Boston’s International Airport on Sunday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The 40-year-old woman was stung while retrieving her luggage in the baggage claim area of customs in Terminal E around 7:30 p.m., according to Massachusetts State Police.

The woman, whose name hasn’t been released, was rushed to a local hospital. There was no immediate word on her condition.

TRENDING STORIES:

STORY 1

STORY 2

STORY 3

It wasn’t immediately clear where the scorpion originated or how it got loose in the airport.

Scorpions are commonly thought of as desert dwellers, but they also live in Brazilian forests, British Columbia, North Carolina, and even the Himalayas, National Geographic noted. They may have as many as 45 different toxins in their venom, according to the San Diego Zoo.

The incident at Logan remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group