WATCH: Alleged porch pirates steal from Atlanta home two days in a row

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department released two videos of thefts twice in a week from the same home.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to police, the suspects were caught on camera stealing packages from the front porch of a home on Riverchess Drive in southwest Atlanta.

The thefts occurred on Nov. 2 and Nov. 3.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police did not say if they believe it’s the same person on both days.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or online at www.stopcrimeatl.org.

Tipsters do not have to give their names and are eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group