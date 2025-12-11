WATCH: Alleged porch pirates steal from Atlanta home two days in a row

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department released two videos of thefts twice in a week from the same home.
According to police, the suspects were caught on camera stealing packages from the front porch of a home on Riverchess Drive in southwest Atlanta.
The thefts occurred on Nov. 2 and Nov. 3.
Police did not say if they believe it’s the same person on both days.
Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or online at www.stopcrimeatl.org.
Tipsters do not have to give their names and are eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.
