Report says childcare costs increased to more than $11,000 per child each year for Americans

WASHINGTON — A new report by Child Care Aware of America study highlights how costs have climbed when it comes to taking care of your children in the United States.

Our Washington News Bureau’s Nicole D’Antonio read the report, which found that if you have two children, childcare can cost as much double the price of your rent, depending on where you live.

The cost of childcare is equal to about 25% of rent, according to Child Care Aware’s report. While, in 11 states and Washington, it’s as high as twice the cost.

In Georgia, Child Care Aware said costs of childcare could be as much as 31.7% of the median income. Going by dollar, the cost of care can range between $8,000 to more than $11,000 in Georgia.

Nationally, the report showed the average cost of childcare increased to $11,600 per year, per child. That’s a nearly 4% increase for Americans.

“When I read the childcare aware report, I thought Yep, you’re not telling me anything new. This is actually absolutely my loved experience over the last few years,” Danielle Geong told D’Antonio. “You don’t know until you get there and you look around and you’re like why are we doing it like this.”

This year, the White House announced several new initiatives aimed at lowering costs of childcare for Americans, including attracting more early educators with better pay and lowering the cost of families who are benefitting from the Childcare and Development Block Grant Program.

“I know what my experience was, I know how difficult it was to find a childcare provider with open spots, I know how expensive it is and so I would just like for this to be easier for other people, for other parents in the future,” Geong said.

For Georgians in need of childcare assistance, the Department of Human Services, Division of Family and Children Services maintains a list of childcare providers and organizations for finding help and other services.

