Key dates: Biden promises peaceful transfer of power as Trump returns to White House

WASHINGTON — On Thursday morning, President Joe Biden addressed the nation, his Cabinet and members of the White House staff about what comes next following the 2024 presidential election.

While speaking in the Rose Garden, Biden promised a peaceful transfer of power and said he had already spoken to President-elect Donald Trump about the transition period and focused on election integrity.

“On Jan. 20, we will have a peaceful transfer of power here in America,” Biden said. “I also hope we can lay to rest the integrity of the American electoral system, it is honest, it is fair and it is transparent.”

Channel 2 Washington Correspondent Kirstin Garriss broke down the next steps of the presidential change and what key dates are coming for Trump’s return to the White House.

There are a lot of moving parts over the next two months in Washington as the administration shifts to new leadership, with Trump taking office in less than 75 days.

Between now and the Jan. 20 presidential inauguration, there are multiple key dates on the calendar.

First, states will certify votes across the country as they prepare to official confirm Trump as the 47th president.

In mid-December, the Electoral College electors will cast their votes and the results will be sent to Congress.

Beginning Jan. 1, members of U.S. Congress in the House of Representatives and the Senate will return to Washington, and on Jan. 6 lawmakers will count, finalize and certify the electoral votes confirming the new Trump presidency.

On Jan. 20, President-elect Trump will be sworn back into office.

“I will govern by a simple motto,” Trump said in his victory speech after the election. “Promises made, promises kept.”

While the incoming president hasn’t publicly spoken since his speech, his campaign says Trump is looking forward to meeting with Biden at the White House to go over the transition process.

Over the next two months, Trump will build up his administration, which includes the members of his Cabinet as well as 4,000 government employee positions.

In a statement, the Trump campaign said “in the days and weeks ahead, President Trump will be selecting personnel to serve our nation under his leadership and enact policies that make the life of Americans affordable, safe and secure.”

