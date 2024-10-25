‘It was a blessing for us:’ Veteran couple receives help with housing costs from nonprofit

WASHINGTON — Constance and Henri Rosser met during their service in the military. Together, they built a family and have two children.

“I always say he’s my Army-issued husband because I met him during my first tour of duty and we fell in love and we’ve been together ever since,” said Constance Rosser.

Lt. Col. Constance Rosser served in the Army for 29 years as an environmental scientist and a nuclear medicine science technician. Henri Rosser was an Army Captain and served for 13 years.

But their sacrifices to serve have come at a big personal cost. Henri has brain cancer and Constance battles daily challenges.

“I’ve been suffering traumatic brain injuries and it led to me having hearing loss and impaired vision,” said Constance Rosser.

Their physical struggles have made it hard for them to keep up with rising costs.

“I cannot work and that was a hard reality because I loved my job,” said Constance Rosser.

That’s why Operation Homefront, in partnership with the transportation company CSX announced they are covering one month of rent or mortgage payments for more than two dozen families, including the Rossers. It’s part of the “Rolling Out Relief Campaign.”

“We were so overwhelmed because it wasn’t something we were looking for,” said Constance Rosser. “It was a blessing for us.”

Many military families face similar financial hardships, especially when transitioning back to civilian life.

A study last year found veterans are more likely to spend more than 30 percent of their income on housing compared to nonveterans.

“We’ve seen over the last I’d say two years given the fact that there’s been incredibly inflationary pressures, a surge in request for assistance,” said Brig. Gen. John Pray, CEO of Operation Homefront. “When we are able to help them with a significant cost that they’re experiencing, it could literally change the direction of their lives for that particular year or longer.”

Operation Homefront’s Critical Financial Assistance program gave more than $1.5 million toward housing assistance for military families last year, according to the nonprofit.

“In recognizing our family being selected, it showed me that when we serve our country, a lot of that boomerangs back to us,” said Constance Rosser.

