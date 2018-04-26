Veterans say they're buckling under weight of crushing medical debt

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Veterans and their families across the country are buckling under the weight of crushing medical debt.
Two veterans explain the stress they have been going through for years.
Sean Kelly grew up in Jacksonville, Florida. He served eight years in the Marine Corps and racked up tens of thousands of dollars in medical debt after he came home.
"So, 2015 was a rough year. I was in and out of the hospital. Almost every other week, I was going to the hospital,” Kelly said.
Medical issues, he said, stem from his service. Medical bills the VA didn't cover and still hasn't paid.
"We have probably paid about $30,000 of medical bills. And I think we have anywhere from $10,000 to $15,000 left,” Kelly said.
We’ll show you the innovated new way one charity is stepping in to help the veterans’ medical debt, on Channel 2 Action News Friday at 4 p.m.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}