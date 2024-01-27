Tucker High School students paint art for MARTA police headquarters

TUCKER, Ga. — Earlier this week, the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority Police Department several transit-themed art pieces from students at Tucker High School.

The school’s art teacher, Antwo Boasiako had his students use MARTA as an inspiration for class activities called “At the Transit Station.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Students were able to express their creativity with different art pieces.

His class then presented the paintings to MARTA police officers.

TRENDING STORIES:

“I want to express our gratitude for this thoughtful gesture from the art staff and students of Tucker High School,” said Chief M. Scott Kreher. “It is an honor to provide a safe and secure transit system that can also serve as an avenue for students to explore and strengthen their creative abilities.”

The art will be displayed around the MARTA Police Headquarters.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Man arrested for starting fire at DeKalb home that injured brother, police say One brother was injured and the other is in custody for setting their house on fire.

©2023 Cox Media Group