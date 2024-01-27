Body found near Atlanta park prompts large police presence

ATLANTA — Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding a body that was found near a northwest Atlanta park.

Atlanta police told Channel 2 Action News just after 5:40 a.m., officers recieved reports of a person down near Collier Park in northwest Atlanta.

Authorities confirmed that a body was located near the park

Channel 2 Action News cameras saw a large area of the park taped off with crime scene markers and several cop cars in the area.

Police have not provided any additional information regarding the investigation.

The investigation remains ongoing.

