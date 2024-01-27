Man shot during large gathering at Airbnb, Atlanta police say

ATLANTA — Authorities are investigating a shooting at an Airbnb that left at least one person hospitalized.

Atlanta police told Channel 2 Action News that around 1:15 a.m. on Saturday, officers received reports of a person shot at a home on Lockwood Drive SW.

When officers arrived, they located a man who had been shot in the chest. He was taken to the hospital, where he is in critical condition.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

According to the investigation, the shooting took place at a large gathering at the house on Lockwood Drive. Police added that the house is listed as an Airbnb.

No one has been taken into custody at this time, according to police.

The shooting remains under investigation.

