Woman wins $1K from slot machine on 106th birthday

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. — Reaching one’s 106th birthday is certainly a life victory, but a Wisconsin woman took it a step further, winning $1,000 in a slot machine at a Milwaukee casino.

Serafina Papia Peterson, known as Sarah to family and friends, celebrated her birthday on Wednesday at the Arboretum Retirement Community in Menomonee Falls, WDJT-TV reported. Born on Aug. 23, 1917, in Milwaukee County, Peterson said she has lived in the area for all of her life.

For her 106th birthday, Peterson won $1,000 at Potawatomi Casino in Milwaukee, according to WITI-TV.

Peterson attended Milwaukee’s Lincoln High School, according to online records. She retired from American Motors in 1977, WDJT reported.

Peterson said the key to her longevity has been her love of family and affection for her dog, appropriately named Happy.

“They take good care of me. That’s what means a lot. That they love me,” Peterson told the television station. “Everybody loves me and I love them too. And I also love my little dog.”