What is Diwali, the Hindu Festival of Lights?

The Hindu Festival of Lights, also known as Diwali, will be celebrated this week. But what is the festival and how is it celebrated?

Here are four things you need to know.

What is Diwali?

Diwali has a couple of different names including the Hindu Festival of Lights, Deepavali, CNN reported. It is celebrated by more than a billion Hindus, Sikhs, Jains and Buddhists in India, Nepal, Malaysia, Fiji and anywhere where people of those faiths live.

It started more than 2,500 years ago in India, according to NPR.

It is primarily a religious celebration but it is also a cultural one marked by people no matter their faith.

Diwali evolved from the Sanskrit deepavali or “row of lights.”

What is Diwali a celebration of?

It is the victory of light over darkness or good over evil. There are also some historical events that further the celebration into one of justice and freedom, CNN reported.

“Different religious traditions in India each fit their religious themes and narratives into Diwali. Some Hindus, for example, believe Diwali to be the return of Lord Rama, an avatar of Vishnu, from 14 years of exile,” Deepak Sarma, the inaugural distinguished scholar in public humanities at Case Western Reserve University told NPR. “Other Hindus believe it to be the celebration of the killing of the asura (demon) Narakasura by Lord Krishna, another avatar of Vishnu.”

Sarma said it also may mark the “victory of knowledge over ignorance.

When is Diwali celebrated?

Diwali occurs in the fall, typically between October and November. The Festival of Lights lasts five days with the main observation occurring on the third day. In 2024, the observation is Oct. 31.

The five days of Diwali are, according to CNN:

Day one is Dhanteras when those who celebrate purchase gold and silver items for good luck. They also clean homes to be blessed by Lakshmi, or the goddess of wealth. There are also honors for Dhanvantari, the god of Ayurveda, and Yamaraj, the god of death.

Day two is Choti Diwali, also known as Naraka Chaturdashi. It celebrates Lord Krishna’s defeat of the demon king Narakashura. Celebrants bathe and wash their hair early then again clean their homes, decorating them with rangolis and diyas. A rangolis is a design made of colored rice, sand or flower pedals, according to Britannica. They also make sweets for the celebration.

Day three is Diwali, also known as Lakshmi Puji, the day that the holiday is observed as families exchange gifts and enjoy a large feast. The goddess Lakshmi is worshiped by Hindus on the third day of the festival.

Day four is Padwa also known as Govardhan Puja, which celebrates relationships between husbands and wives, when husbands buy a gift for their wife. It also is the day that Lord Krishna protected Vrindavan villagers by lifting Govardhan Hill when Lord Indra sent rain in anger. Some will build a mountain of food as an offering to Krishna and make figures to recreate the event.

Day five is the final day of the festival, Bhai Dooj, and celebrates the love that siblings have for each other, honoring Lord Yama and his sister Yami, also known as Yamuna. Sisters may place a tilak or red mark on the brothers’ foreheads. Brothers may give their sisters gifts.

How is it celebrated?

In addition to gifts and feasts, Diwali is also celebrated with firecrackers and in some homes, there are card games involving gambling to represent when Shiva and his consort Parvati played a dice game.

It is also the start of a new financial year when many businesses start new account books.





© 2024 Cox Media Group