Seattle Seahawks Hall of Fame safety Kenny Easley dead at 66

Hall of Famer Kenny Easley, a hard-hitting safety who spent his entire seven-year NFL career with the Seattle Seahawks, died Friday, his family said. He was 66.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced Easley’s death in a news release. No cause of death was given, but Easley had triple-bypass heart surgery in 2016.

Easley, nicknamed “The Enforcer,” was the AFC’s Defensive Player of the Year in 1984 and earned a spot on the AFC’s 1980s All-Decade Team. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2017, and his No. 45 was retired the same year.

“If you’re not going to be the biggest force on the field today, don’t put that helmet on,” Easley once said.

Easley was the Seahawks’ No. 1 draft pick (and fourth overall) in the 1981 NFL draft, one of seven future Hall of Famers chosen that year. He made an immediate impact, winning AFC Defensive Rookie of the Year honors at strong safety. He would be a three-time All-Pro and was named to five Pro Bowls.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame is saddened to share the news that Kenny Easley, a member of the Class of 2017, has passed away at age 66.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Seahawks Legend Kenny Easley,” the Seahawks said in a statement. “Kenny embodied what it meant to be a Seahawk through his leadership, toughness, intensity, and fearlessness. His intimidating nature and athletic grace made him one of the best players of all time.”

Easley had three interceptions during his rookie season, including an 82-yard return for a touchdown in the Seahawks’ regular-season finale against the Cleveland Browns. He also recovered four fumbles.

In 1983, Easley led Seattle to its first playoff berth, intercepting seven passes as the Seahawks advanced to the AFC Championship game. The following season was his best, with a league-high 10 picks — including two for touchdowns — and three forced fumbles.

Our thoughts are with the Easley Family.

A severe kidney ailment ended Easley’s career prematurely after the 1987 season at age 28. He sued the Seahawks, alleging that large doses of ibuprofen prescribed by the team damaged his kidneys. He also alleged that the team allowed him to play his final season without informing him of the issue. The lawsuit was settled out of court.

In June 1990, Easley received a kidney transplant. Four months later he was jogging.

Easley was a three-time All-American at UCLA, playing defensive back and returning punts and kickoffs. He had 18 interceptions during his four seasons with the Bruins and picked off a pass for a score during his senior year in 1980.

Easley was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1991.

“Kenny Easley was one of the iconic safeties in the history of our sport, and he embodied class both on and off the field, former quarterback and National Football Foundation chairman Archie Manning said in a statement. “We are deeply saddened to learn of his passing. He was a true Hall of Famer in every sense of the word. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time.”

Easley was born on Jan. 15, 1959, in Chesapeake, Virginia. He was a versatile player at Oscar F. Smith High School in his hometown and was described as a “game-changer” by his coach, Tommy Rhodes.

We mourn the passing of Bruin legend Kenny Easley. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and all who were inspired by him. 💙💛



➡️: https://t.co/vwfIPnGMev pic.twitter.com/ZJwupvYsee — UCLA Football (@UCLAFootball) November 15, 2025

“When the game started, I told Kenny, ‘I’ll see you at halftime,’ because he kicked off, played quarterback, he kicked the extra points, he kickoff returned, he punted, he punt returned and he played defensive back,” Rhodes said. “He didn’t come off the field unless it was halftime or the end of the game.”

Rhodes said that Easley relished playing defensive back.

“He wanted to hit people. He’s gonna get there, and he’s gonna get there in a hurry and he’s gonna get there in a bad mood,” Rhodes said. “He was going to hit people hard, he’s going to cause fumbles, he gonna intercept balls … He’s gonna be around the ball.”

