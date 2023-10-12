Sam’s Club membership at deep discount; How much is Costco, BJ’s Wholesale?

The entertaining season is upon us. Between Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas, there will be a lot of times when you may need to buy vast quantities of food and other household supplies.

Sam’s Club is offering its membership at a steep discount that may help you save some money this season.

In what it touts as the “best offer of the year,” the membership warehouse store is selling its base membership for only $15 for the first year, a savings of $35.

While its Plus tier is only $55 for the first year, a savings of $55. In addition to being able to shop at Sam’s Club, the Plus their offers 2% Sam’s Cash, free shipping and early shopping opportunities.

The offer ends on Oct. 15.

For more information visit Sam’s Club.

For comparison, Costco Wholesale’s regular membership, called Gold Star, costs $60 a year plus sales tax where applicable. While its Executive Member, with a 2% annual reward and additional discounts, is $120 a year. Costco has promotions that will give some new members a digital Costco Shop Card when they sign up as new members and enroll in auto-renewal. That deal is for college students, teachers, medical professionals, first responders, government employees and members of the military.

BJ’s Wholesale is $55 annually for its base membership and $110 a year for its Club+ membership which also offers 2% rewards and additional discounts. It also offers discounted memberships to the military, first responders, medical professionals, teachers, government employees and college students.