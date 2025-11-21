Recall alert: Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream recalls batch of ice cream bars

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream voluntarily recalled a batch of its Passion Fruit Dreamsicle ice cream bars, stating that the treats may contain undeclared wheat and soy, according to the company.

According to a notice published by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Nov. 18, the Columbus, Ohio-based business issued the recall the previous day.

The product is distributed to retailers nationwide.

View the complete details on this recall at: https://t.co/757FiR9Q2R. pic.twitter.com/7KdJtTyQ8v — U.S. FDA Recalls (@FDArecalls) November 18, 2025

According to the FDA, “people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy and/or wheat run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products.”

So far, there are no reports of injuries or illnesses stemming from the product, the FDA said.

The recalled cartons can be identified using the batch code 25-210, which is found on the top of the carton. It is the only Jeni’s product affected by the recall.

The recall was initiated after a crunch topping from a separate product was inadvertently introduced to the indicated batch of Passion Fruit Dreamsicle Ice Cream Bars during manufacturing, cl. The crunch topping contains wheat and soy, which is not declared on the packaging.

Customers who have purchased the products should return them to the point of sale for a refund, the FDA said. Consumers with questions can contact Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams at 614-488-3224 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or by email atcontact@jenis.com.

