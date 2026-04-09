Recall alert: 356K bottles of iron-containing supplements recalled

Check your medicine cabinets: more than 356,000 bottles of supplements containing iron have been recalled.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall affects several brands of supplements because their packaging is not child-resistant, in violation of federal regulations.

The recall affects brands such as: Arey, Bari Life, Bird&Be, Biote, Dr. Fuhrman, NuLife, HMR, Bariatric Pal, Noevir, Zenbean and Sakara.

They were sold at Credo Beauty, Healf, Nutrition World, The Vitamin Shoppe, Fullscript and Ultra Beauty nationwide, as well as doctors’ offices, brand websites and Amazon from April 2023 to February 2026 for between $13 and $130 depending on the brand and size, the CPSC said.

The complete list of recalled items, including lot numbers, expiration dates and UPC numbers, can be found here.

Consumers should move the supplements out of the view and reach of children and contact Vitaquest International for a free child-resistant cap or storage pouch.

For more information, contact Vitaquest International by phone at 844-298-4545, by email or online.

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