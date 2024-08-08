Recall alert: 1.1 M Samsung ranges recalled

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of more than 1.1 million Samsung ranges because of a fire hazard.

The CPSC said the knobs on the ranges can be accidentally turned by a person or even a pet.

There are several models that are part of the recall:

NE58K9430SS/AA

NE58N9430SG/AA

NE58R9431SG/AA

NE58R9431SS/AA

NE58R9431ST/AA

NE58F9500SS/AA

NE58K9500SG/AA

NE58F9710WS/AA

NE58K9850WS/AA

NE58K9850WG/AA

NE58K9852WG/AA

NE58H9950WS/AA

NE58R9311SS/AA

NE63T8111SG/AA

NE63T8111SS/AA

NE63T8311SG/AA

NE63T8311SS/AA

NE63BG8315SSAA

NE63CB831512AA

NE63BB851112AA

NE63T8511SG/AA

NE63T8511SS/AA

NE63T8511ST/AA

NE63A8711QN/AA

NE63BB871112AA

NE63T8711SG/AA

NE63T8711SS/AA

NE63T8711ST/AA

NE63T8751SG/AA

NE63T8751SS/AA

The number can be found on the inside, upper left corner of the oven door, or in the storage bin under the oven.

They were sold at stores such as Costco, Best Buy, The Home Depot, Lowe’s and other appliance stores and online at Samsung from May 2013 through August 2024 for between $1,250 and $3,050.

Owners of the recalled ranges will get a free set of knob locks or covers for their ranges. Until locks or covers are installed, owners are told to keep children and pets away from the appliance, make sure the knobs are off and don’t leave things on the stove when not in use.

If the range has wi-fi, enable “cooktop on” notifications through the Samsung SmartThings app.

For more information, call Samsung at 833-775-0120 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday. You can also reach the company by email or on its website.

