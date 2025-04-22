Public health alert: Pork carnitas sold at Aldi recalled for foreign material contamination

The United States Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced a public health alert concerning pork carnitas sold at Aldi stores have been recalled because the products could be contaminated with a foreign material.

The foreign matter is specifically metal pieces.

The fully cooked pork carnitas were made on April 1 and 2, but are no longer for sale.

The USDA FSIS said it did not request a recall, since the products are no longer on store shelves.

The meat was packaged in a 16-oz sleeved tray marked "Pork Carnitas SEASONED & SEARED PORK WITH JUICES SLOW COOKED WITH CITRUS."

They have use-by dates of 06/30/2025 or 07/01/2025 printed on the side of the package.

The establishment number located inside the USDA mark of inspection is EST. 46049.

The pork carnitas may still be in people’s freezers or refrigerators. If you have it, you should not eat it; instead, either throw it away or return it to the place of purchase.

The issue was found during a routine process check that uncovered damage to equipment that may have contaminated the carnitas with metal.

