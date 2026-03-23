Recall alert: 61K Hyundai Palisade, Palisade Hybrids recalled; rear seats could trap passengers

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has announced a recall of more than 61,000 Hyundai Palisade and Palisade Hybrid SUVs due to a rear-seat issue.

The agency said the second- and third-row power seats may not detect a person and may still move after contacting a person while using the power seat functions.

The functions include one-touch tilt and automatic power fold-and-stow.

The recall affects some 2026 vehicles with the Limited or Calligraphy trim packages.

Owners are advised to use caution when using the second- and third-row power seat functions.

The agency advises not putting children in the real seat or near the rear seats when using power-folding.

The repair is under development, but once determined, dealers will fix the issue for free, the NHTSA said.

Owners should get letters in the mail alerting them to the issue after May 16.

For more information, contact Hyundai at 855-371-9460. The company’s internal recall number is 296. The SUV’s vehicle identification number can also be searched at the NHTSA website.

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