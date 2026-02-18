Delta flight diverted due to unruly passenger; airline says he didn’t try to breach cockpit

HOUSTON — Police in Texas were alerted to an unruly passenger whose alleged actions forced the flight to return to the airport.

Delta Flight 2557 had to turn back to Houston’s William P. Hobby Airport, WSB reported. Initially, it was reported that he tried to breach the cockpit.

Update 11:25 a.m. ET, Feb. 18: Delta clarified the incident a few hours after, saying a passenger “approached crew and customers but did not make contact with or attempt to access the flight deck,” according to WSB.

A video of the person on the plane was shared with WSB.

Original report: Police said the cockpit was nearly breached, according to KTRK.

The airplane had been airborne for less than 15 minutes before it returned to Houston.

It was seen at Gate 32 with several police cars surrounding the airplane.

The Federal Aviation Administration released a statement, according to WSB. It read:

“Delta Air Lines Flight 2557 returned safely to William P. Hobby Airport in Houston around 5:40 a.m. local time on Wednesday, February 18, after the crew reported a passenger disturbance. The flight was headed to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The FAA will investigate.”

The aircraft then took off again for its destination, Atlanta, according to FlightAware.

Houston police said a person was taken into custody, KHOU reported.

But have not released their identity.

