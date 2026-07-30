Packers career rushing leader Ahman Green reveals battle with Parkinson’s

Ahman Green, the Green Bay Packers’ career rushing leader, revealed during a podcast that he is battling Parkinson’s disease.

Green, 49, who spent eight of his 12 NFL seasons in Green Bay and rushed for 8,322 yards for the Packers, spoke about his diagnosis with Tyler Dunne on his "Go Long“ podcast, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

Green said he was first tested in January 2025, ESPN reported. Before his appearance on this week’s podcast, Green indicated he had only shared his diagnosis with family members and close friends.

“I had a little bit of the feet twitching when I’m in my sleep and stuff like that,” Green said. “I mean, I knew something was going on long before that. I just got a hold of some doctors (and) was able to get in contact with and get the diagnostics, get the testing and finally got it tested.”

Ahman Green has Early Onset Parkinson's. He looks around. He knows one domino can tip to the next, but hell no. He's not scared.



"My clock is going to stop ticking when I want it to stop ticking."



Full ep: https://t.co/F5sprLFqAQ pic.twitter.com/10h9FJ0OVb — Tyler Dunne (@TyDunne) July 29, 2026

The former University of Nebraska star said his short-term memory is “trash,” ESPN reported.

“I’ve got to remind myself of things,” he said during the podcast. “When I meet somebody for the first time, it’s like a name, I hear that name, then I repeat it. I try to repeat it or write it down. And if I don’t, I’ve got to follow up with them.”

Green was a third-round pick of the Seattle Seahawks in the 1998 NFL draft. He spent his first two seasons in Seattle and then played two stints in Green Bay (2000-06 and 2009). He also played for the Houston Texans in 2007-08.

With the Packers, Green scored 54 rushing touchdowns and was elected to four consecutive Pro Bowls from 2001 through 2004, WISN reported.

In addition to the team career rushing mark, Green holds Packers records rushing yards in a season with 1,883 in 2003; and rushing yards in a game, with 218 against the Broncos that same year, ESPN reported.

He broke Jim Taylor’s team career rushing record of 8,597 yards during the 2009 season, according to the sports news outlet.

Green is the second prominent Packers player from his era who has Parkinson’s. Quarterback Brett Favre revealed in 2024 that he was diagnosed with the disease, WISN reported.

Green was inducted into the Packers Hall of Fame in 2014, according to the television station. He said during the podcast that discussing the disease “needs to be upfront.”

Green added that he has focused on his diet and cleansing his body while receiving treatment.

“I got the reins,” he said. “I’m in control. I’m not going to let this control me.”

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