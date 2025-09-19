Human remains found believed to be father accused of killing 3 daughters

LEAVENWORTH, Wash. — Officials have found remains they believe belong to Travis Caleb Decker, a father wanted in the kidnapping and deaths of his three daughters in Washington.

Investigators say Decker kidnapped and killed his three young daughters — Paityn, Evelyn, and Olivia — on May 30 during a scheduled custody visit.

Their deaths sparked a state and federal manhunt for Decker. On Thursday, search crews found a set of human remains in remote wooded area.

The remains have not been positively identified as Decker. Chelan County Sheriff Mike Morrison though told Channel 2’s sister station KIRO 7 that investigators found some “personal items” and clothing similar to what Decker was wearing when he went on the run.

He also confirmed to KIRO 7 that the remains were found few miles away from where they found the bodies of Paityn, Evelyn, and Olivia.

During the search for Decker, law enforcement warned that he had military survival training.

He served in the U.S. Army and his time included three years at Fort Benning in Columbus, Georgia.

