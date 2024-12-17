National Film Registry selects movies to add to the archive: See if your favorite made the cut

From the starship Enterprise to a chainsaw-wielding murder to Baby not being stuck in a corner, more than two dozen films have been selected to enter the National Film Registry this year.

The Librarian of Congress selects 25 films that are at least 10 years old and that are “culturally, historically or aesthetically” important.

Movie fans submitted more than 6,700 films for consideration but these are the ones, in chronological order, that were not left on the cutting room floor.

Annabelle Serpentine Dance (1895)

KoKo’s Earth Control (1928)

Angels with Dirty Faces (1938)

Pride of the Yankees (1942)

Invaders from Mars (1953)

The Miracle Worker (1962)

The Chelsea Girls (1966)

Ganja and Hess (1973)

Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974)

Uptown Saturday Night (1974)

Zora Lathan Student Films (1975-76)

Up in Smoke (1978)

Will (1981)

Star Trek II: Wrath of Khan (1982)

Beverly Hills Cop (1984)

Dirty Dancing (1987)

Common Threads: Stories from the Quilt (1989)

Powwow Highway (1989)

My Own Private Idaho (1991)

American Me (1992)

Mi Familia (1995)

Compensation (1999)

Spy Kids (2001)

No Country for Old Men (2007)

The Social Network (2010)

With the latest films, the list of movies on the National Film Registry now sits at 900, the Library of Congress said. Overall, the library holds more than two million moving image items in its collection.

“Films reflect our nation’s history and culture and must be preserved in our national library for generations to come. We’re honored by the responsibility to add 25 diverse new films to the National Film Registry each year as we work to preserve our cultural heritage,” Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden said in a news release. “This is a collective effort in the film community to preserve our cinematic heritage, and we are grateful to our partners, including the National Film Preservation Board.”

The search is on for next year’s slate of inductees. If you would like to nominate a film, visit the Library of Congress’ website. The deadline is Aug. 15.

You can recommend up to 50 titles and to see if your films have already been included in prior years, click here.

©2024 Cox Media Group