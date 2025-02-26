Michelle Trachtenberg, who appeared in ‘Gossip Girl,’ ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer,’ found dead

NEW YORK — Actress Michelle Trachtenberg, known for her roles on “Gossip Girl,” “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and “Harriet the Spy,” was found dead in her New York City apartment on Wednesday, police said. She was 39.

Her death is not believed to be suspicious, sources told ABC News. A source with the New York City Police Department confirmed her death to CNN.

The actress’ mother found her just after 8 a.m. ET, the news organization reported. A cause of death has not been confirmed, Variety reported.

Trachtenberg’s death was first reported by the New York Post.

According to a statement from the NYPD, officers responded to a 911 call where “officers observed a 39-year-old female unconscious and unresponsive,” The Associated Press reported.

BREAKING: Actress Michelle Trachtenberg, known for her roles in “Harriet the Spy” and “Gossip Girl,” has died. She was 39. Trachtenberg is believed to have died of natural causes, police sources told ABC News. https://t.co/VnU47vlaJZ — ABC News (@ABC) February 26, 2025

Paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene. The New York Medical Examiner is investigating the cause of death, police told the news organization.

Trachtenberg recently underwent a liver transplant and may have been experiencing complications, sources told ABC News.

Trachtenberg began acting as a child, KTLA reported. She played the role of Dawn Summers, the younger, polarizing sister of Sarah Michelle Gellar in 66 episodes of “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” from 2000 to 2003; and Georgina Sparks in “Gossip Girl.”

Born in New York City on October 11, 1985, Trachtenberg made her television debut in commercials when she was 3, Deadline reported. She then landed a recurring role as Lily Montgomery on the soap opera “All My Children.”

She also starred in Nickelodeon’s “The Adventures of Pete & Pete” and was nominated for a Daytime Emmy for her role in Discovery children’s series “Truth or Scare,” according to Deadline. She landed her breakthrough role as a 10-year-old, playing Harriet M. Welsch in the 1996 film “Harriet the Spy.”

Michelle Trachtenberg Dies: 'Buffy The Vampire Slayer,' 'EuroTrip' & 'Gossip Girl' Actress Was 39 https://t.co/zLDrSdUJ5F — Deadline (@DEADLINE) February 26, 2025

After “Buffy” ended its run in 2003, Trachtenberg played Celeste on “Six Feet Under” and guest starred on shows including “House,” “Law & Order: Criminal Intent” and “Weeds,” CNN reported.

She most recently appeared in two episodes of Max’s “Gossip Girl” revival, according to the cable news outlet.

