‘Hero’ dog leads deputies to injured 86-year-old woman

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. — In Destin, Florida, a missing elderly woman was found by Deputy Devon Miller, thanks to the guidance of a loyal dog named Eeyore.

The 86-year-old woman, who had gone for a walk with her son’s dog, Eeyore, did not return as expected, prompting concern from her family, Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Miller responded to the report and began searching the area after speaking with the woman’s distraught husband, ABC News reported.

“She never takes more than 10 or 15 minutes—it’s almost an hour now!” the woman’s husband reportedly said, highlighting the urgency of the situation.

During the search, Miller spotted Eeyore, the dog, who then led the deputy directly to the location where the woman had fallen on a sidewalk and was unable to get up.

Despite her fall, the woman was alert and expressed disbelief at how she was found.

“He wouldn’t leave; he kept coming back to me,” the woman said about Eeyore’s persistence. “I’m not even his owner; I’m his grandma,” she added, showing the bond between her and the dog.

Miller called EMS to assist the woman, ensuring she received the necessary medical attention.

Thanks to Eeyore’s actions and Deputy Miller’s quick response, the elderly woman was safely found and received the help she needed.

“Oh Eeyore, you’re a good boy. Grandma loves you,” she said.

