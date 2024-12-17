Harry, Meghan release holiday card; give tiny glimpse of Lilibet, Archie

It’s been ages since royal watchers have caught a glimpse of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. Prince Harry and Meghan included their children in this year’s holiday card. But they still kept the children’s faces hidden from the public.

The collage of photos, mostly showing the couple, was released on Monday. Of the six photos, five of them show Harry and Megan together or the prince and his wife with the public. But it is the photo in the top center that features their children, running to their parents who have their arms outstretched, CNN reported.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Holiday Card Features First New Photo of Archie and Lilibet in Years! https://t.co/1l0WGAAMhe — People (@people) December 16, 2024

The card reads simply, “We wish you a very Happy Holiday Season and A Joyful New Year.”

CNN reported that it is the first card since 2021 to feature the children and was sent on behalf of the office of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Archewell Productions and Archewell Foundation.

Archie is now 5 and Lilibet is now 3 years old, People magazine reported.

The children were last seen in the “Harry & Meghan” docuseries which premiered on Netflix in December 2022.

This is the couple’s professional card. A different one will be sent to family and friends and will not be shared with the public, PA Media said.

Other members of the royal family have also released their holiday cards.

King Charles and Queen Camilla released their card earlier this month.

Christmas is coming… 🎄✨



Their Majesties are pleased to share this year’s Christmas card, taken by Millie Pilkington in the Gardens of Buckingham Palace in April 2024. pic.twitter.com/54pyyPRFrs — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) December 8, 2024

Princess Anne’s card includes a photo and her husband Vice-Adm. Tim Laurence in a carriage, CNN reported.





