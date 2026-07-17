‘God of War’ Kratos to be recast after Ryan Hurst’s on-set injury

The lead role in Prime Video’s upcoming “God of War” series will be recast after an on-set injury.

Variety reported that Ryan Hurst was set to play Kratos, the god of war the story focuses on, but he was injured in a set incident last month.

Deadline broke the news of Hurst’s recasting, saying that the actor had put on 40 pounds of muscle to prepare for the role. He had torn his bicep whole doing a stunt, according to TMZ.

People magazine also reported the bicep injury and subsequent surgery.

The Hollywood Reporter also confirmed the recasting news and that filming paused after the incident.

Typically, according to Deadline, a torn bicep that requires surgery takes four to six months of recovery but up to a year for a return to full strength.

Hurst is currently starring in “The Odyssey.”

“God of War,” based on the PlayStation video game, received a two-season order from Prime Video.

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