Former ‘American Idol’ contestant charged with killing wife, staging crime scene

Caleb Flynn, a 39-year-old former “American Idol” contestant, pleaded not guilty Friday to charges of murder, assault and tampering with evidence. Authorities in Tipp City, Ohio, allege Flynn killed his wife, Ashley Flynn and staged the crime scene to mislead investigators.

The 37-year-old woman was found dead on a Monday after police received a report of a burglary and shooting at the family’s home. Her husband and two children were inside when officers arrived. During a video arraignment from jail, Judge Samuel Huffman set bond at $2 million. “I just want to take care of my daughters. I’m not a risk,” Flynn told the judge.

In a recorded 911 call released by authorities, a frantic Flynn told a dispatcher that someone had broken into his home and killed his wife. Flynn said she had been shot multiple times in the head and that he did not know if the intruder was still present.

“There’s blood everywhere, oh my god, oh my god, oh my god,” Flynn said during the call.

Following Flynn’s arrest on Thursday, his legal team criticized the timeline of the police investigation.

Patrick Mulligan, attorney for Flynn, said in a statement on Saturday that he was “disappointed and concerned about the short timeline and seeming rush to judgment in this case.”

Mulligan said that when the government cannot develop leads and focuses on a surviving spouse, “the chance of a wrongful conviction increases.”

Tipp City Police Chief Greg Adkins defended the investigation in an email sent Saturday. Adkins said the case has “not moved fast” but instead followed a thorough process.

“Rather, it has progressed at a pace dictated by a thorough and deliberate investigative process,” Adkins said.

Ashley Flynn worked as a middle school volleyball coach and substitute teacher. Tipp City Schools honored her on the district’s Facebook page, noting her kindness and impact on students. “She was known for her beautiful smile, warmth, kindness and the positive impact she had on so many—both in and out of the classroom and on the court,” the post said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

