Forest Whitaker’s ex-wife Keisha Nash’s cause of death determined

Keisha Nash, an actress and the ex-wife of actor Forest Whitaker, died last month from complications of alcoholic liver disease, according to a medical examiner.

>> Read more trending news

Nash died at age 51 on Dec. 6.

According to the death certificate, Nash had lived with the disease for “years.” It also lists acute renal failure as another condition that may have contributed to her death, People reported. The former model was buried in Los Angeles on Dec. 20, according to the death certificate.

Nash and Whitaker had two daughters, Sonnet and True. She had another daughter, Autumn, from a previous relationship.

Whitaker filed for divorce from Nash in December 2018 after 22 years of marriage. He cited irreconcilable differences in his petition, according to People.

© 2024 Cox Media Group