FDA warns maker of Sara Lee, Entenmann’s to stop using misleading labels about allergens

Somebody doesn’t like Sara Lee and its parent company when it comes to allegedly mislabeling its food products.

According to a warning letter issued by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, federal food safety regulators warned Bimbo Bakeries USA to stop using labels that state its products contain potentially dangerous allergens when, in fact, they do not.

Bimbo Bakeries USA produces brands such as Sara Lee, Entemann’s, Thomas’, Oroweat and Ball Park buns and roll, according to The Associated Press.

@US_FDA has issued a warning letter to Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc. During two inspections in 2023, FDA found that some of the company’s bakery product labels listed major food allergens which were not actually included in the production formulations. https://t.co/m2cLFTEQnv — FDA FOOD (Ctr for Food Safety & Applied Nutrition) (@FDAfood) June 25, 2024

In the FDA’s warning letter, addressed to Tony Gavin, president of Bimbo Bakeries USA, the agency said that some of the companies brands listed ingredients such as sesame or tree nuts on labels even when they were not included in the product, according to the AP.

“Based on the inspectional findings and review of your product labels we have identified serious violations of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (the Act) and applicable regulations,” the FDA wrote in its warning.

The letter was sent to officials at the Bimbo Bakeries headquarters in Horsham, Pennsylvania, on June 17.

“Any allergen advisory statement must be truthful and not misleading,” the FDA wrote.

The warning came after the FDA conducted inspections at Bimbo Bakeries USA plants in Phoenix from Oct. 3, 2023, through Oct. 27, 2023; and in Topeka, Kansas, from Nov. 13, 2023, through Nov. 27, 2023.

“Separate from the food allergen labeling requirements of the Act, firms may voluntarily place other information or statements on the labels of food products to disclose information about allergens to consumers,” the FDA stated. “For example, firms may choose to voluntarily place allergen advisory statements on products to alert consumers to the possible presence of major food allergens due to cross-contact.”

Bimbo officials have until July 8 to identify steps taken to remedy the issue, according to the AP. If it fails to comply, the company must explain why the labeling does not violate FDA regulations, the news organization reported.

