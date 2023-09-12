Escaped Pennsylvania prisoner stole gun from open garage, police say

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police warned people to lock their doors and stay vigilant in Chester County after a convicted murderer who escaped from a Pennsylvania prison nearly two weeks ago stole a gun from out of an open garage.

>> Read more trending news

At the time of the theft on Monday night, the homeowner was inside. They fired several shots toward escapee Danelo Cavalcante, who got away without any apparent injury, Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens said Tuesday at a news conference.

“I believe it was a crime of opportunity,” he said. “I think he went in there, probably trying to hide. The garage door was open.”

Cavalcante, who police have characterized as armed and extremely dangerous, ran from the area with a .22-caliber rifle equipped with a scope and a flashlight, authorities said. Police have been searching for the 34-year-old since he escaped form Chester County Prison on Aug. 31.

“I think he’s just trying to survive and avoid being captured right now,” Bivens said. “We have always considered him to be a risk, we just now absolutely know that he has a weapon.”

Authorities said Cavalcante was last seen in South Coventry Township. He was shirtless and wearing blue pants.

Cavalcante was last spotted in South Coventry Twp, Chester Co., shirtless and wearing blue pants, carrying a stolen .22 rifle with a flashlight. Residents should call 911 immediately if he is spotted. For general tips or info, please call (717) 562-2987. — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) September 12, 2023

Earlier Monday, a motorist reported seeing what appeared to be Cavalcante, leading authorities to find his prison-issued shoes and footprints in the mud. Police said they later got a report that work boots had been stolen from a porch in the area.

On Tuesday, authorities were searching about 7 square miles for the escapee.

“It’s a large area (with) wooded, hilly terrain. It’s not something that it’s just a matter of just sending a few people in and searching,” Bivens said.

He added, “It’s not a matter of just charging into the woods and knowing that, you know, it’s that-a-way. It’s a matter of trying to track him, it’s a matter of sweeping methodically through the woods, checking buildings and so forth. We don’t have the luxury of just charging up the nearest trail and hoping that that’s the direction that he went.”

Cavalcante was previously sentenced to life in prison for stabbing his ex-girlfriend to death in 2021, allegedly to stop her from telling authorities that he was wanted in connection to a killing in his home country of Brazil, WPXI reported.

Previously, officials said Cavalcante was able to slip out of a search area set up by police after he stole an unlocked dairy delivery van, according to the news station. He abandoned it about 20 miles outside of the search area, WPXI reported.

Authorities continue to search for Cavalcante.