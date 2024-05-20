Man steals Los Angeles police SUV with officer inside vehicle, then crashes it

LOS ANGELES — A man stole a Los Angeles Police Department SUV cruiser early Sunday with the officer still inside the vehicle, authorities said. The man eventually caused a multi-vehicle pileup.

According to a police department spokesperson, the incident occurred at about 3:30 a.m. PDT when a female officer was conducting “security detail” at the intersection of 12th and Figueroa streets, KABC-TV reported.

Police said the officer was approached by the suspect who jumped into her cruiser and took off with her still inside, according to KCAL-TV.

Officials said that at some point, the officer was ejected from the vehicle onto the street, according to the television station. She was taken to an area hospital with injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening. She was listed in stable condition.

The suspect drove away northbound on Figueroa Street, where he first collided with at least two vehicles at the intersection of 8th Street and then crashed into a pole near 7th Street, KTLA-TV reported. The suspect then attempted to flee the scene but was quickly apprehended, according to the television station.

Police said that three people inside one of vans were injured, KCAL reported. They were treated at the scene, and the extent of their injuries was unclear.

An investigation is ongoing, police said.

