Dodo birds have been extinct for centuries. This company aims to bring them back

Colossal Biosciences, a Texas-based science company, announced on Wednesday that it is working to bring back the dodo bird from extinction using genetic engineering.

The dodo bird, which has been extinct for about 400 years, may soon have a chance at revival thanks to advancements in genetic technology.

Colossal Biosciences plans to use specialized cells from Nicobar pigeons, the dodo’s closest living relative, to recreate a living version of the bird.

“In the late 17th century, man brought an abrupt end to the dodo species. Today, Colossal is committed to bringing it back,” the company said.

Colossal Biosciences estimates that the project will take five to seven years to complete.

The company is also working on projects to bring back other extinct species, including woolly mammoths and Tasmanian tigers.

These ambitious projects aim to use cutting-edge genetic engineering techniques to de-extinct these animals, potentially restoring them to their natural habitats.

