Dick Cheney, former vice president, dies at 84

Dick Cheney, the former vice president to George W. Bush, has died at the age of 84.

The family released a statement announcing his death, “Richard B. Cheney, the 46th Vice President of the United States, died last night, November 3, 2025. He was 84 years old. His beloved wife of 61 years, Lynne, his daughters, Liz and Mary, and other family members were with him as he passed. The former Vice President died due to complications of pneumonia and cardiac and vascular disease.”

CNN called Cheney the “most powerful modern vice president and chief architect of the ‘war on terror.’”

He served two terms, alongside Bush from 2001 to 2009, and despite being what CNN called a “hardline conservative,” he was on the outer fringe of the current party after criticizing President Donald Trump.

Cheney rose through he ranks of the federal government after being elected Wyoming’s representative, then becoming White House chief of staff and defense secretary before Bush selected him as his running mate.

