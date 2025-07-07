Costco tells shoppers to stop using recalled items

A warning to some Costco customers: The company has recalled nearly a dozen items in recent months. It’s urging shoppers who have bought the products to stop using them immediately.

They include the Danby 8K U-shaped window air conditioner. The product may have been sold under other names such as Comfort Aire or Keystone.

The company has also recalled another air conditioning unit, the Midea U-chape window A/C. Costco says both A/C units may not drain water quickly enough and could lead to mold.

The company also has recalled two power bank models because of an issue with lithium-ion batteries.

People should stop using Bridgestone Blizzak 6 Tires because they are missing a Department of Transportation certification seal.

Click here for more information on current Costco recalls.

