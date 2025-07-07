Costco tells shoppers to stop using recalled items

A warning to some Costco customers: The company has recalled nearly a dozen items in recent months. It’s urging shoppers who have bought the products to stop using them immediately.
They include the Danby 8K U-shaped window air conditioner. The product may have been sold under other names such as Comfort Aire or Keystone.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The company has also recalled another air conditioning unit, the Midea U-chape window A/C. Costco says both A/C units may not drain water quickly enough and could lead to mold.
The company also has recalled two power bank models because of an issue with lithium-ion batteries.
People should stop using Bridgestone Blizzak 6 Tires because they are missing a Department of Transportation certification seal.
Click here for more information on current Costco recalls.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Rep. Buddy Carter: Granddaughters are grappling with ‘traumatic’ experience from Texas camp floods
- Family of 3 boys injured in boat explosion on north GA lake speak about fiery rescue
- Georgia ranks last in caregiving, but student-led nonprofit aims to help
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group