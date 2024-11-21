CMA Awards 2024: See the complete list of winners

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Country music’s biggest stars were honored at the 58th annual CMA Awards on Wednesday night.

Morgan Wallen, who led the night with seven nominations, took home the evening’s top award, entertainer of the year.

Chris Stapleton, who entered the night with five nominations, won song of the year and single of the year for “White Horse” and was also named male vocalist of the year for an eighth time.

Lainey Wilson took home music video of the year for “Wildflowers and Wild Horses,” while Cody Johnson won album of the year for “Leather.”

The ceremony, hosted by Luke Bryan, Peyton Manning and Wilson, aired live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on ABC and will be available to stream on Hulu starting Thursday.

See the complete list of 2024 CMA Award winners below.

Entertainer of the year

Luke Combs

Jelly Roll

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen - WINNER

Lainey Wilson

Female vocalist of the year

Kelsea Ballerini

Ashley McBryde

Megan Moroney

Kacey Musgraves

Lainey Wilson - WINNER

Male vocalist of the year

Luke Combs

Jelly Roll

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton - WINNER

Morgan Wallen

Vocal duo of the year

Brooks & Dunn - WINNER

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Maddie & Tae

The War and Treaty

Album of the year

“Deeper Well” – Kacey Musgraves (Producers: Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves, Daniel Tashian) (Mix Engineers: Shawn Everett, Konrad Snyder)

“Fathers & Sons” – Luke Combs (Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton) (Mix Engineer: Chip Matthews)

“Higher” – Chris Stapleton (Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton, Morgane Stapleton) (Mix Engineer: Vance Powell)

“Leather” – Cody Johnson (Producer: Trent Willmon) (Mix Engineer: Jack Clarke) - WINNER

“Whitsitt Chapel” – Jelly Roll (Producers: Andrew Baylis, Brock Berryhill, Zach Crowell, Jesse Frasure, David Garcia, Kevin “Thrasher” Gruft, Austin Nivarel, David Ray Stevens) (Mix Engineers: Jeff Braun, Jim Cooley)

Vocal group of the year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Old Dominion - WINNER

The Red Clay Strays

Zac Brown Band

Music video of the year

“Dirt Cheap” – Cody Johnson (Director: Dustin Haney)

“I Had Some Help” – Post Malone (feat. Morgan Wallen) (Director: Chris Villa)

“I’m Not Pretty” – Megan Moroney (Directors: Jeff Johnson, Megan Moroney)

“The Painter” – Cody Johnson (Director: Dustin Haney)

“Wildflowers and Wild Horses” – Lainey Wilson (Director: Patrick Tracy) - WINNER

New artist of the year

Megan Moroney - WINNER

Shaboozey

Nate Smith

Mitchell Tenpenny

Zach Top

Bailey Zimmerman

Musician of the year

Tom Bukovac – Guitar

Jenee Fleenor – Fiddle

Paul Franklin – Steel Guitar

Rob McNelley – Guitar

Charlie Worsham – Guitar - WINNER

Song of the year

“Burn It Down” – Songwriters: Hillary Lindsey, Parker McCollum, Lori McKenna, Liz Rose

“Dirt Cheap” – Songwriter: Josh Phillips

“I Had Some Help” – Songwriters: Louis Bell, Ashley Gorley, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins, Austin Post (aka Post Malone), Ernest Keith Smith, Morgan Wallen, Chandler Paul Walters

“The Painter” – Songwriters: Benjy Davis, Kat Higgins, Ryan Larkins

“White Horse” – Songwriters: Chris Stapleton, Dan Wilson - WINNER

Single of the year

“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” – Shaboozey (Producers: Sean Cook, Nevin Sastry) (Mix Engineer: Raul Lopez)

“Dirt Cheap” – Cody Johnson (Producer: Trent Willmon) (Mix Engineer: Jack Clarke)

“I Had Some Help” – Post Malone (feat. Morgan Wallen) (Producers: Louis Bell, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins) (Mix Engineer: Ryan Gore)

“Watermelon Moonshine” – Lainey Wilson (Producer: Jay Joyce) (Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce)

“White Horse” – Chris Stapleton (Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton, Morgane Stapleton) (Mix Engineer: Vance Powell) - WINNER

Musical event of the year

“Cowboys Cry Too” – Kelsea Ballerini (with Noah Kahan) (Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Alysa Vanderheym)

“I Had Some Help” – Post Malone (feat. Morgan Wallen) (Producers: Louis Bell, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins)

“I Remember Everything” – Zach Bryan (feat. Kacey Musgraves) (Producer: Zach Bryan)

“Man Made a Bar” – Morgan Wallen (feat. Eric Church) (Producer: Joey Moi)

“you look like you love me” – Ella Langley (feat. Riley Green) (Producer: Will Bundy) - WINNER

