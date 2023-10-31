Bridgette Wilson-Sampras, wife of tennis great Pete Sampras, has ovarian cancer

Actress Bridgette Wilson-Sampras, the wife of retired tennis great Pete Sampras, has been diagnosed with ovarian cancer, her husband shared on social media.

Sampras, 52, revealed details about “The Wedding Planner” actress’ condition in a statement released by the ATP Tour on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“As most have come to know, I am a pretty quiet and private person,” the 14-time Grand Slam champion wrote. “However, this past year has been an exceptionally challenging time for my family, and I have decided to share what’s been going on.”

A message from Pete 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ZReXGOCUQs — ATP Tour (@atptour) October 29, 2023

Wilson-Sampras, 50, was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in December, People reported.

“Since then, she has had major surgery, pushed through chemotherapy and continues with targeted maintenance therapy,” Sampras wrote.

In addition to “The Wedding Planner,” Wilson-Sampras has appeared in “Billy Madison,” “Mortal Kombat” and “I Know What You Did Last Summer,” Entertainment Weekly reported.

Television credits for the 1990 Miss Teen America include “Frasier,” “Saved by the Bell” and “Santa Barbara,” according to the entertainment news website.

The couple have been married since 2000, USA Today reported. They share two sons, Christian, 20, and Ryan, 18, according to the newspaper.

“It is hard to watch someone you love go through a challenge like this. However, seeing our boys step up and be such strong supporters of Bridgette, myself and each other has been amazing,” Sampras wrote. “Watching Bridgette continue to be an incredible mom and wife through it all has been inspiring.”