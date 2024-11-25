Trending

Bishop T.D. Jakes suffers medical emergency during Sunday sermon

By Julia Reinstein, ABC News
9th Annual HOPE Global Forums ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 13: TDJ Enterprises CEO Bishop T.D. Jakes attends the 9th Annual HOPE Global Forums at the Hyatt Regency Atlanta on December 13, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for Operation HOPE, Inc.) (Derek White/Getty Images for Operation HOPE,)
By Julia Reinstein, ABC News

DALLAS — Bishop T.D. Jakes is stable after suffering a medical emergency during a sermon on Sunday, according to the megachurch Potter’s House of Dallas, where he serves as pastor.

Video of the incident shows the renowned Christian pastor lowering his microphone and shaking in his seat before people around him rushed to his aid.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

In a statement, the church said Jakes “experienced a slight health incident and received immediate medical attention following his powerful hour long message.”

“Bishop Jakes is stable and under the care of medical professionals,” the church said. “The entire Potter’s House family is grateful for the outpouring of love, prayers, and support from the community.”

Jakes founded the 30,000-member megachurch in southern Dallas, Texas, in 1996.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read