Atlanta rapper Lil Baby arrested on gun charges in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nevada — Atlanta rapper Lil Baby was arrested last night in Las Vegas, according to his lawyers.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The rapper, whose real name is Dominque Armani Jones, 29, was arrested on charges of carrying a concealed weapon around 5 a.m. Monday.

His lawyers told Channel 2 Action News, “To be clear, Dominique Jones has a valid Georgia Carrying a Concealed Weapon Permit (CCW).”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The arrest happened at a hotel on South Las Vegas Boulevard. It’s unclear what led to the charges or if Jones has been released from custody.

His lawyers told Channel 2 Action News that the rapper had no intention to break the law.

We’re working to learn more about what happened, for Channel 2 Action News.

Usher's mom opens up J's Smokehouse food truck (WSB-TV)

©2024 Cox Media Group