Atlanta rapper Lil Baby arrested on gun charges in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nevada — Atlanta rapper Lil Baby was arrested last night in Las Vegas, according to his lawyers.
The rapper, whose real name is Dominque Armani Jones, 29, was arrested on charges of carrying a concealed weapon around 5 a.m. Monday.
His lawyers told Channel 2 Action News, “To be clear, Dominique Jones has a valid Georgia Carrying a Concealed Weapon Permit (CCW).”
The arrest happened at a hotel on South Las Vegas Boulevard. It’s unclear what led to the charges or if Jones has been released from custody.
His lawyers told Channel 2 Action News that the rapper had no intention to break the law.
