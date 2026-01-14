Actor Kiefer Sutherland accused of assaulting ride-share driver

LOS ANGELES — Actor Kiefer Sutherland is accused of assaulting a ride-share driver in California early Monday, authorities said.

Sutherland, 59, was arrested and booked into jail in Los Angeles after police said he assaulted the driver and made “criminal threats” toward that person.

Sutherland, known for his role as federal agent Jack Bauer on the television series “24,″ for which he won an Emmy Award and a Golden Globe, was released from custody later Monday after he posted a $50,000 bond.

A representative for the Canadian actor did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.

Kiefer Sutherland arrested after allegedly assaulting ride-hail driver in Hollywood https://t.co/2qOABcNjaW — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) January 14, 2026

Los Angeles police answered a call at about 12:15 a.m. PT on Monday in the Hollywood area near Sunset Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue, a police department spokesperson said.

Police said the driver did not suffer any injuries that required medical treatment.

Sutherland’s film credits include roles in “Stand By Me,” “The Lost Boys,” “Flatliners” and “A Few Good Men.”

Sutherland’s spent 48 days in jail after he pleaded no contest in 2007 for driving under the influence.

Sutherland also was convicted in 2004 for drunken driving and had several other alcohol-related arrests since the 1990s.

He was most recently arrested in 2020 on suspicion of DUI after he made an illegal U-turn in Hollywood, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Sutherland is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 2, according to online county jail records.

©2026 Cox Media Group