Woman uses T-shirt gun to launch contraband into prison, officials say

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    SAYRE, Okla. - An Oklahoma woman used a T-shirt gun to launch contraband -- including drugs and cellphones -- into a prison, authorities said.

    Guards saw Kerri Jo Hickman shoot a package filled with cellphones, ear buds, meth, marijuana and digital scales March 10 into North Fork Correctional Unit from her car before driving away, KOTV reported

    Hickman was pulled over nearby and arrested. She was charged with introducing contraband into a penal institution, conspiracy and drug trafficking. 

    Hickman has been arrested previously on various drug charges and was mostly recently released from prison in January. 

    She was still in jail Friday.

