Woman uses T-shirt gun to launch contraband into prison, officials say

SAYRE, Okla. - An Oklahoma woman used a T-shirt gun to launch contraband -- including drugs and cellphones -- into a prison, authorities said.
Guards saw Kerri Jo Hickman shoot a package filled with cellphones, ear buds, meth, marijuana and digital scales March 10 into North Fork Correctional Unit from her car before driving away, KOTV reported.
#ICYMI - Eagle-eyed COs at NFCC in Sayre saw Kerri Hickman using a T-shirt cannon Sunday to launch contraband over the medium-security prison's fence. Novel approach - bad idea. She's facing more felony charges. Thanks to @OHPDPS for helping us catch her. https://t.co/ruj7y3VSlm pic.twitter.com/wSeqFF09Dz— Oklahoma DOC (@OklaDOC) March 15, 2019
Hickman was pulled over nearby and arrested. She was charged with introducing contraband into a penal institution, conspiracy and drug trafficking.
Hickman has been arrested previously on various drug charges and was mostly recently released from prison in January.
She was still in jail Friday.
