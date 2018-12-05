Woman shoots, kills escaped inmate after he kicks in her door, deputies say

PICKENS, S.C. - A South Carolina woman shot and killed an escaped inmate early Tuesday after he kicked in a door to her Pickens home, authorities said.
According to The Associated Press, Bruce McLaughlin Jr., 30, broke into the home through the back door about 3 a.m., and, armed with a knife sharpener from the woman's kitchen, walked toward her bedroom, the Pickens County Sheriff's Office said.
The woman, who was the only person home, shot McLaughlin in the head, killing him, authorities said. She had previous gun training and a concealed weapons permit, the AP reported.
“This was a big guy. If she hadn’t had a weapon, there’s no telling what would have happened,” Sheriff Ron Clark said, according to the AP.
McLaughlin and fellow inmate Timothy Dill had escaped from the Pickens County jail about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday after attacking two prison guards, authorities said. Dill, who had been charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor, was captured and now faces kidnapping, assault and battery charges, the AP reported. McLaughlin had been awaiting trail on burglary and grand larceny charges, authorities said.
Clark said the shooting is still under investigation, but he believes the woman's actions were justified, the AP reported.
– The Associated Press contributed to this report.
