Woman hurt by razor blade hidden in car door handle

SMITHFIELD, N.C. - An 83-year-old North Carolina woman was injured after she found a razor blade hidden under her car door handle.
The incident happened near the Johnston County Courthouse in Smithfield.
People who work in the area said they were shocked.
"There are cameras around the courthouse so I'm like how can somebody do this so close to the courthouse with deputies so close by," Pam Radford said.
Officials said the victim was able to drive herself to a hospital and will be OK.
TRENDING STORIES
- Nearly $500K in jewelry stolen from rapper Young Dolph's car at Cracker Barrel
- Police: Daycare workers charged after video shows one throwing child into cabinet
- Young mom kidnapped, killed after celebrating birthday at nightclub
Last week, razor blades were found hidden under the handles of shopping carts at a North Carolina Walmart.
This incident left two people injured at a Walmart in Siler City, which is about 90 minutes from Smithfield.
Officers believe two men caught on surveillance are responsible, but no arrests have been made.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}