0 Woman found dead in freezer following husband's suicide, police say

WEST FORK, Ark. -

Arkansas police officers attempting to notify a woman of her husband’s suicide earlier this month found her body stuffed into a freezer at their home.

Lori Jean Bruick, 55, of West Fork, died of blunt force trauma, according to a news release from the West Fork Police Department. Her obituary puts the day she died as June 7.

West Fork police officers learned of Lawrence “Larry” Bruick’s apparent suicide June 10 from Logan County sheriff’s deputies, who reported that the 56-year-old took his life about 100 miles away from home near Mount Magazine, police officials said. Officers began trying to contact Lori Bruick at the couple’s home that day to deliver the news.

The officers were unable to make contact with Lori Bruick the following day, either.

“Officers could see items in the home that led them to believe that Mrs. Bruick was still at home,” the West Fork police’s news release said.

The officers forced entry into the home, at which time they found men’s clothing that appeared to have blood on them, the news release said. They also found letters that indicated Larry Bruick was contemplating suicide.

Evidence of a struggle was found in the couple’s garage, the news release said. Lori Bruick’s body was found in a chest freezer inside the garage, officials said.

Police officials said investigators do not know what caused the fight that precipitated the slaying. Larry Bruick, whose obituary indicated that he died the day before he was found, was the sole suspect in the homicide, officials said.

>> Read more trending news

The couple is survived by two grown children, four grandchildren and a host of other relatives, according to Lori Bruick’s obituary. A joint funeral was held Monday morning, and Lori Bruick is scheduled to be buried Tuesday in her native Texarkana.

It was not clear if Larry Bruick would be buried alongside her.

A statement said to be from the family was posted on the Arkansas High School Class of ’81 alumni Facebook page.

“The Bruick family has suffered a tragedy and that resulted in loss of life for Larry and Lori Bruick. Many details remain unclear and likely will for some time,” the statement said. “We thank you for and covet your prayers, messages of support, and actions of kindness. As we move forward, we ask that you respect the family's privacy concerning the details of this tragedy as we move through the grieving process.”

One former classmate called the pair a “match made in heaven.”

“Now they get to dance with angels,” Chuck Phillips wrote. “Prayers for the family.”

A memorial video on the funeral home’s website shows photos of the couple with their family in happier times. In lieu of flowers, the family asked for donations in Lori Bruick’s name to the Washington Regional Medical Center’s patient benevolence fund.

According to a LinkedIn profile in her name, Lori Bruick was a respiratory therapist there.

The family asked for donations in Larry Bruick’s name to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

