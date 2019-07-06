Woman believed to be oldest living American celebrates 114th birthday

HARLEM, N.Y. - She was born two years after the Wright Brothers took to the sky and seven years before the Titanic sank, but Alelia Murphy celebrates a milestone birthday Saturday.
Murphy, who lives in Harlem, turns 114 years old on July 6, but the celebration started early with her being honored Friday at the Harlem State Office Building WNBC reported.
Singing happy birthday to the oldest living person in the US Miss Alelia Murphy. She is 114 and lives in the village of Harlem. pic.twitter.com/eGTJoEyFJr— Senator Brian Benjamin (@NYSenBenjamin) July 6, 2019
114 YEARS YOUNG! Join us in wishing a very happy birthday to Alelia Murphy, who turns 114 tomorrow. She may be the oldest person in the United States! https://t.co/5lih6yfXbB pic.twitter.com/Vh6lKC0MYk— Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) July 5, 2019
Murphy, who is now the oldest living American, was born in North Carolina in 1905. Her birthday was confirmed by the Gerontology Research Group based in Sandy Springs, Georgia.
She raised two children on her own after her husband died, WNBC reported.
Murphy became the oldest living American when the former titleholder, Lessie Brown of Ohio, died in January at the age of 114, The Associated Press reported.
The oldest person in the world is believed to be Kane Tanaka, a Japanese woman who lives on the island of Kyushu, at the age of 116, according to the Gerontology Research Group.
