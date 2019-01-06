Woman accused of stalking sent man 159,000 text messages, bizarre threats, police say

PHOENIX - An Arizona woman who was arrested for harassment last year is accused of sending a man more than 159,000 text messages, some of a threatening nature, after the two went on just one date.
Jacqueline Ades began threatening the man after police escorted her off his property in July 2017, according to police documents obtained by The Arizona Republic. She allegedly sent him the hundreds of thousands of text messages over the course of 10 months.
Those messages included, "I'd wear ur fascia n the top of ur skull n ur hands n feet," referring to the connective tissue that encloses muscles and organs, The Arizona Republic reported. Another said, “I’d make sushi outta ur kidneys n chopsticks outta ur hand bones.”
Police documents show Ades was arrested again in April 2018 after she allegedly broke into the victim's home while he was out of town.
"I guess that I made up a whole scenario in my head where I live here, so I came here and pretended that's what was happening," Ades allegedly told the officer.
In a later interrogation, Ades allegedly told police she understood the man didn't want to be with her and that the texts she'd sent weren't normal.
Ades’ arrest records listed her as showing signs of mental illness.
Ades is being held in the Maricopa County jail without bond. She has pleaded not guilty to charges of stalking and criminal trespassing. Her trial is scheduled to begin next month.
